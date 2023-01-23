GUWAHATI: The Congress party has set up a political affairs committee in the Northeast state of Assam.

The Congress also appointed new office-bearers to the party units in Assam.

Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, state party chief Bhupen Borah, leader of opposition Debabrata Saikia, Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi and Nandita Das are among those who are part of the committee.

Moreover, the Congress has also appointed 16 new vice-presidents and 32 general secretaries in its Assam unit.

Furthermore, 51 secretaries and 15 joint secretaries have also been appointed in the Assam Congress.

Also read: Assam: One killed, 14 injured in accident in Karbi Anglong

The Congress party has also appointed 29 new district presidents in Assam.

The Congress has also set up a 21-member political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh, which goes to polls later this year.