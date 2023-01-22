Guwahati: At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in a tragic road accident in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Longvoku in the Manja area when a vehicle was reportedly heading to a picnic spot from Morigaon.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the accident was caused by a suspected brake failure.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kru and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident is being investigated by the police.