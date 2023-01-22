Guwahati: A day after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he does not know who Shah Rukh Khan is, the CM has now claimed that he spoke to the Bollywood superstar.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that speaking to Shah Rukh Khan he assured him that the state government would take action against any protester who violates the law.

This came after the protests against the actor’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ by right-wing activists.

The Chief Minister said that he assured King Khan that the state government would enquire into the matter and ensure no such untoward incidents occur.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

In addition, the owner of Gold Cinema said he also received a call from Khan. He said the actor seemed very concerned about the Bajrang Dal activists burning posters of the film and vandalism at the theatre.

The protests stem from a song in the movie, ‘Besharam Rang’, which shows Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini.

Several leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, have called for a ban on the movie. The Chief Minister has reiterated that the state government will take appropriate action and ensure the law is upheld.