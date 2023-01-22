Guwahati: Gone are the days when the meaning of good education was confined to books. Now, parents in Guwahati irrespective of class today are looking at getting their children admitted into the best school.

And parents are all ready to pay for schools that ensure quality education and personality development of the child.

In the 19th India & International Premier Schools Exhibition held at Hotel Clarks Avadh in Guwahati on Saturday and Sunday parents are visiting the fair to admit their wards to an Indian School affiliated with the Indian & International curriculum providing holistic education.

“The IIPSE has been conceived, with the aim of meeting the rising demand for quality school education in India. We have brought Leading Schools from across India so that parents of school-going children, can directly interact with school representatives, be counseled free of cost, get current updated information, be told about available financial alternatives, get spot admission offers & above all clear doubts about issues like ‘benefits of residential schools,’ ‘dimensions of co-educational boarding schools’ & importance of board curriculums,” said Vivek Shukla, Director & CEO– AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd.

The idea of accessing all this under one roof, without undertaking hassles of long journeys, postal delays & unverified website school information hunts, does make the 19th IIPSE tempting. Being specifically scheduled on a weekend for the benefit of office-going parents.

“We are exhibiting some of the most legendary & internationally renowned Indian boarding schools here. These not only offer residential facilities for students & teachers, but also a well-knit package of excellence in sports, academics, enrichment, facilities, and supervision, all rolled into one,” said Shukla.

Considering that these very schools in India, are the ones to churn out young ‘global citizens’ with an ‘international mindset’ & ‘inter-cultural awareness,’ there’s little reason to believe that they will not succeed in doing the same for children in Guwahati, the organizers believe.

The schools participating in the events showcased their academic excellence, performance, infrastructure and facilities, and fee structure and offer candidates guidance and spot admissions.

All parents visiting the show got a chance to directly and transparently interact with the Head of Schools and their representatives, clarify their concepts and ideas, collect authentic and updated information and benefit from ‘Spot Counseling’ and ‘Spot admissions offers,’ made here.

Over 25 Top schools from Guwahati, Tezpur, Darjeeling, Durgapur, Sonepat, Gurugram, Noida, Dehradun, Mussoorie, Bhubaneswar, Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh), Vrindavan, Sikar, Pilani, Jaipur, Bangalore participated at the exhibition.

Most of the schools participating in the ‘Premier Schools Exhibition’ have boarding and day boarding facilities offering IB and Cambridge International curriculum along with CBSE and ICSE.

Parents keen on visiting this exclusive show to meet the Top boarding Schools of India register at www.premierschoolsexhibition.com