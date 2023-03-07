Guwahati: Assam Congress has filed an FIR against Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu for his remarks over sending stray dogs from Maharashtra to Assam as people here consume dog meat.

Banashree Gogoi, General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Mahilla Congress, registered a police complaint at Dispur police station in Guwahati on Tuesday.

“Bacchu Kadu stated in Maharashtra assembly in presence of chairperson and other political representatives that the people of Assam used to consume dog meat and this fact is well known to him when he stayed at Guwahati. This controversial statement has come to light via social media platform which has gone viral and led bed remark to me as well as the Assamese people and promoting animosity between the people,” the complaint read.

“Such hatred speech delivered by the accused above named is intentional to disturb the peace loving Assamese people living in different areas in India and abroad. Being a member of the Legislative Assembly, the accused namely Bacchu Kadu has violated the provisions of Article 173 (A) of the Constitution of India…,” the complaint further mentioned.

Assam Pradesh Mahilla Congress President Mira Borthakur commented, “Mr Bacchu Kadu has insulted the people of Assam with his derogatory remark. What more surprising is that the Assam Police is totally silent on this issue, whereas the same police either reaches Gujarat to arrest Jignesh Mevani, deplaned Pawan Khera and Supreme Court had to intervene to release him – but this time, police are completely inactive.”

She also questioned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s silence on this issue.

“The chief minister is keeping mum and has not issued any counter-statement on Kadu’s remarks. We have launched an FIR and if police do not take any steps, we will approach the court seeking action,” Borthakur informed.

All stray dogs from Maharashtra should be relocated to Assam, according to Bacchu Kadu, an independent MLA from Achalpur and the leader of the Prahar Janshakti Party, because the people in Assam consume a lot of dog meat and it is a practical solution to Maharashtra’s canine population.

Kadu made the comments in response to a debate in the Maharashtra Legislature about the threat posed by street dogs, which was brought up by MLAs Pratap Sarnaik and Atul Bhatkhalkar.