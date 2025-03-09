Assam: Concern sparks over rising heart attack amongst youth

Pathsala: The sudden death of a student from Bajali has raised concern about the rising incidence of heart attacks amongst young people across the country.

As per reports, the deceased, identified as 25-year-old Namita Choudhury, was a resident of Choudhurypara and a student of Teacher Training Center in Patacharkuchi in Bajali district.

Namita, a bright and promising student, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, leaving her family, friends, college staff, and the entire Bajali area.

The college staff said that Namita works hard in her studies. Her sudden death has shocked everyone at the college and also prompted widespread discussions about the increasing occurrence of heart attacks in younger people, a condition that was once believed to affect mainly older adults.

Several organizations have expressed deep sorrow over her loss and are calling for more awareness about preventive measures and appealed to the government to look into this matter.

Health experts are urging young people to adopt healthier lifestyles by engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, and eating a balanced diet. They also stress the need for regular health check-ups to identify any potential risks early.