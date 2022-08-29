Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has proposed five national capitals in India, one for each zone, to end regional ‘disparity’ in the country.

Sarma, in a series of tweets, continued his tirade against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Having been engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who’s by now in habit of mocking at other states, I’m of the view that we should work on curing the disease of disparity, and not mock poor states. Can we have 5 Capitals of India, one in every zone?” Sarma said in a tweet.

“This will ensure, govts like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis a vis North East and states from East. And of course what we’ve been doing in health, education, communication with blessings of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unheard of in last 75 years,” he said in another Twitter post.

Sarma claimed the process of “mainstreaming” of Northeast began in 2014 and the region has been progressing at an unrelenting pace since then.

“Finally, after seven decades of denial & negligence, process of mainstreaming of the North East started in 2014 by Hon PM, and the pace of progress is unrelenting. North East does not need sympathy & ridicule, we need what’s due to us – respect, resources and regeneration,” he said.

Sarma and Kejriwal have been engaged in a Twitter spat since last week, which began when the Delhi CM criticised the Assam government’s decision to amalgamate schools which will lead to the closure of several educational institutions.