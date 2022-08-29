GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, claimed that several madrassas in the state are being used by some elements as hub for terrorism.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while reacting on the recent demolition of madrassas in the state.

On Monday, a madrassa in Barpeta district of Assam that had alleged links with jihadi elements like was demolished by the administration.

“This is the second madrassa we have demolished in Assam as these institutions were being used as a hub for terrorism,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister further claimed that the madrassa in Barpeta, which has been demolished, was used as a training camp by Al-Qaeda.

No academic activity was carried out at the demolished madrassa in Barpeta, claimed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The madrassa, which was demolished by the Barpeta district administration on Monday, was named Shaikhl Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda.

The madrassa was located at Joshihatapara area in Barpeta district of Assam.

Notably, a Bangladeshi national named Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, with links to ABT, had set up the Shaikhl Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda madrassa in Barpeta district of Assam in 2019.

Saiful Islam was arrested by the police in Assam last month.