BARPETA: The administration in Barpeta district of Assam has demolished a madrassa having alleged links with jihadi elements.

The madrassa, which was demolished by the Barpeta district administration on Monday, was named Shaikhl Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda.

The madrassa was located at Joshihatapara area in Barpeta district of Assam.

The madrasa had alleged links with terrorist organisations – Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT).

Notably, a Bangladeshi national named Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, with links to ABT, had set up the Shaikhl Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda madrassa in Barpeta district of Assam in 2019.

Saiful Islam was arrested by the police in Assam last month.

Barpeta SP Amitava Singha, on Saturday, sent a letter to the office of the district’s deputy commissioner, stating that the madrasa had alleged links with ABT.

In the letter, it was added that the madrassa was built on government land.