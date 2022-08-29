GUWAHATI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the superintendent of police of Sivasagar district in Assam in the case related to the custodial death of a youth from Nagaland.

A Naga tribal youth named E Henveih Phom allegedly died due to alleged torture by officials at Gelekey police station in Sivasagar district of Assam on August 21, 2022.

The ATR is to be submitted in four weeks as per the directions of the NHRC.

“On August 25, Indigenous Lawyers Association of India (ILAI) filed a complaint and considering the seriousness of the case, the NHRC intervened into the matter (Case No. 301/3/15/2022-AD),” stated Tejang Chakma, programmes coordinator of ILAI.

The deceased E Henveih Phom was a resident of Anaki-C village under Mokokchung district of Nagaland.

He was arrested along with a woman on August 16 by the Assam police while they were travelling to Gelekey in Assam.

Also read: Assam: Two more arrested for alleged links with jihadi elements

Following his arrest, E Henveih Phom was sent to judicial custody.

However, he died under suspicious circumstances five days later.

The deceased’s family members alleged that the deceased was subjected to torture during police custody at Gelekey police station in Assam, which led to his death.

The family also claimed that the deceased was physically fit and sound at the time of his arrest.

The ILAI urged NHRC to direct the Assam government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the alleged custodial death of the Naga tribal youth under Section 176(1A) of the CrPC, which provides for mandatory judicial inquiries in cases of death, rape and disappearance in custody; submit a detailed report including the post mortem report and CCTV footage of the police station; suspend all the accused police personnel of Gelekey police station under Sivasagar district including the SHO; take appropriate legal action including under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against them; and provide interim compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased.