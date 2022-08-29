GUWAHATI: The police in Assam have intensified its crackdown against alleged jihadi elements in the state.

Two more persons have been arrested by the police in Barpeta district of Assam for allegedly being involved in jihadi activities.

The two persons, who were arrested by the Assam police have been identified as Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad.

The duo were detained from a house at Sorbhog in Barpeta district of Assam.

Later, following an overnight interrogation both the accused were arrested.

Meanwhile, a local court sent both the accused to 10-day police custody.

Also read: CWRC completes two decades serving wildlife in Assam and beyond

Earlier, Assam director general of police (DGP) – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has stated that some counter-radicalisation measures have been initiated to tackle the growing network of jihadis in the state.

The Assam DGP added that several Muslim groups have also been taken into confidence, who in turn have pledged support in the crackdown on jihadi elements in the state.

He added that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the madrassas that have been sprouting in Assam.

The Assam DGP further informed that the “whole conspiracy” of creating trouble and disturbances in the state is being brewed outside Assam.