New Delhi: Amid the war of words between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, the AAP chief on Saturday asked Sarma when he should come to see the schools of Assam.

The argument between the two leaders on Twitter began after Kejriwal had on Wednesday tweeted that the closure of schools is not a solution and there is a need to open more schools across the country, and shared a link to a news report claiming a “closure” of some schools in Assam.

Both Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys in the past three days.

On Saturday, the AAP chief tweeted in Hindi, “There is a saying we have — If someone asks ‘When should I come’ and they say ‘Come whenever you can’, then it means ‘Don’t come ever’. I had asked you — ‘When should I come to see your government schools’, you didn’t tell me. Tell me, when should I come, only then I can come.”

His fresh tweet came in response to the remarks made by Sarma on Friday on the microblogging site.

In a series of tweets, Sarma shared some of the differences between Delhi and Assam, mocking Kejriwal.