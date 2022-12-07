GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the officials of Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Limited to work for building better perception about the institution and put dedicated efforts to leverage its growth potential.

The Assam chief minister made the call while speaking at the 75th Foundation Day of the bank in a programme held at the PWD Convention Centre in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Assam chief minister said that inspired by the vision of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank came into its existence on October 20, 1948.

Since then, the bank has made steady progress overcoming myriad challenges. Underlining his direct and indirect association with the bank since 2008, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there was a time when the functioning and growth of the bank was crippled by the presence of multiple unions.

Stating that perception plays a crucial role in business and development, the Assam chief minister said too much union activism hampers prospects of a banking institution as this makes the customers apprehensive about the security of their savings.

He referred to the new initiative Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek under which various developmental projects are being initiated or dedicated to the service of the people involving Rs 15 thousand crores in its first phase.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that initiative of this kind has become possible today because there is positive perception gradually building up across the nation about Assam and investors consider the state safe and suitable for investment.

Stating this, he urged the bank officials to set new goals to achieve during the next 25 years.

Sarma made a call to end unionism in the bank saying there may have one union but that must act as a watchdog to check any malpractice that can be detrimental to the interest of the bank.

He also urged the bank officials to work in a focussed manner to attain the status of a nationalized bank in the coming years.

Highlighting the rich legacy of customers that played an important role in the growth of the bank in its seven-decade long journey, Sarma suggested to develop a database of loyal customers and also to maintain a legal team to deal with fraudulent elements.

The Assam chief minister also stressed on proper audit of accounts of the bank in a transparent manner.