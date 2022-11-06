PATHSALA: Situation along national highway 31 in Bajali district of Assam turned tense after a clash broke out between the members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and toll gate authorities.

The clash broke out when members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest against the toll gate authorities at Golia near Bhawanipur in Bajali district of Assam on Sunday.

According to reports, the toll gate authorities allegedly attacked the AAP protestors.

Later, when the situation seemed to be getting out of control, the police resorted to lathi-charge.

The AAP protestors, claiming that the toll gate at Golia in Bajali district of Assam is illegal, demanded it be demolished.

The AAP protestors alleged that the police seemed to be have adopted a ‘protective’ attitude towards the toll gate authorities.