Guwahati: The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police arrested a muster roll employee at the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD, Silchar in south Assam’s Cachar district for accepting a bribe, said officials.

The arrested person was identified as Sribash Ghosh, a muster roll employee in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD, Silchar.

Police said Ghosh was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Today a team from @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped & arrested red handed Sri Sibash Ghosh, computer operator in the o/o Executive Engineer PWRd Silchar with accepted bribe money which he took from complainant for processing the labour licence of the complainant. @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/A9Jl5jRvSF — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 5, 2022

“A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Sribash Ghosh, Muster Roll Employee in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar and Udharbond Territorial Road Division, demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant for processing the issue of labour license to the complainant,” said CPRO of Assam police, Rajib Saikia.

As per reports, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to take necessary legal action against the public servant.

“A trap was laid on Saturday (November 5) by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the premises of the office of the Executive Engineer, PWRD, Silchar and Udharbond Territorial Road Division. Sribash Ghosh was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant.

“The tainted bribe money was immediately recovered from his possession and accordingly seized in the presence of independent witnesses,” the Assam police CPRO said.

A case has been registered in ACB Police Station vide ACB P.S. Case No. 53/2022 U/S 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Sribash Ghosh.