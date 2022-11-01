Guwahati: The Assam government has suspended a senior ACS officer after he was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam police for accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000.

Kisan Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary to the Assam government’s Home & Political department was caught red-handed on Friday night while accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 from a person for the renewal of the license of a security firm.

A further search of his house led to the recovery of Rs 49.24 lakh in cash.

A notification issued by the Home and Political Department on Monday stated that the Assam Governor has placed Sharma under suspension with effect from the date of his arrest until further orders.