Guwahati: The Chief Justice of India has recently approved an increase in the Judge Strength of the Gauhati High Court from 24 to 30, with 22 Permanent Judges and 8 Additional Judges.

The revised Judge Strength will be divided in the ratio of 66 (2/3) % and 33 (1/3)% between Bar and Service, meaning that 20 and 10 members of Bar and Service will be appointed respectively.

This new Judge Strength will come into effect from February 6, 2023.

The above was stated by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

In the letter, Rijiju requested the CJ of Gauhati HC to send the proposals for filling up the vacant posts of Judges at the earliest.

He added, “The need for giving representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Minorities and Women may also be kept in Consideration while making recommendations for fresh appointments to the High Court.”