DHEMAJI: The seven-decade-long Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute is gradually resolved after the regional committees held a set of discussions on the vexed boundary issue.

District administration sources informed that the regional committee for the Interstate Boundary of Dhemaji district sat in a meeting with committee members of Arunachal counterpart in Guwahati recently and resolved a long pending boundary row sharing East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

However, a border dispute with the Lower Siang district (Arunachal) is yet to be resolved.

In the meeting, Arunachal MLA Ninong Ering (Pasighat West), who is the Regional Committee (boundary) Chairman of East Siang accompanied by East Siang DC Tayi Taggu and other administrative officers met Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah in Guwahati and agreed to solve the boundary problem based on local committee reports on existing settlements.

It may be recalled that the Chief Ministers of both states signed the ‘Namsai Declaration’ in July 2022, where it was agreed to bring down the number of disputed villages from 123 to 86 and resolve the boundary row by forming 12 committees, each headed by a cabinet minister that visited disputed areas, took feedback from residents and submitted reports to their respective governments.

Later in September, members of the regional committee(panel) of both states (Dhemaji and East Siang) conducted a series of meetings and paid joint visits to disputed areas and submitted reports to their respective Chief Ministers in September last year.

“The regional committees based on analysis of the local committees and existing settlement of boundary villages have agreed to settle the boundary row. But, they have not signed on the MoU in this regard. The final move will be possible only after settlement of the boundary row with Lower Siang district, which shares a major portion of Dhemaji in its lower parts”, said Dhemaji ADC Jadav Pegu.