ITANAGAR: The upper age limit for aspirants of civil services exams in Arunachal Pradesh has been relaxed by three years.

With the relaxation of three years, the upper age limit for aspirants of civil services exams in Arunachal Pradesh has now been set at 35 years.

For APST candidates, the upper age limit will be 40 years, an official statement from the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister’s office said.

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet approved amendments in Rule 3 of Arunachal civil services and civil posts (upper age limit for direct recruitment) Rules.

The proposed upper age limit shall also be applicable, as a one-time relaxation, to all those candidates who have applied for direct recruitment examinations but the examinations have been cancelled or postponed/deferred by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during 2022 due to administrative reasons.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu recently had announced that the upper age limit for APPSC exams will be relaxed by three years.

Notably, the current age limit for direct recruitment for civil services and civil posts under Arunachal Pradesh government is 32 years, with 5 years age relaxation to APST candidates.