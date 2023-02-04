Guwahati: Bharti Airtel, India’s leading telecommunications services provider on Tuesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Itanagar.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, the company said in a statement.

Customers with 5 G-enabled devices will enjoy a high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

Currently operational at H-sector, Chandan Nagar, Sanki Park, Dony Polo Vidya Bhawan, BB Plaza, P-sector, Zero Point, Jully Basti, Bank Tiniali, Gohpur Tiniali, Secretariat in Itanagar. Airtel will augment its network, making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO of Assam and North Eastern States, Bharti Airtel, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Itanagar. Airtel customers in Itanagar can now experience ultrafast networks and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way customers lead their lives and do business, said the telecom major.

From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru to partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation.