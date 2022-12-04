NAGAON: At least three civet cats were rescued in Nagaon district of Assam by the state’s forest department, officials informed on Sunday.

The three civet cats were rescued from Kathia-ati village in at Samaguri in Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday evening.

The cats were spotted by a woman in a forest near the village in Nagaon district of Assam.

It is being suspected that the three civet cats had ventured out of the forest in search of food.

The locals of the village rescued the animals and then informed the officials of the Assam forest department.

The cats were later handed over to the officials of the Centre for Wildlife Rescue and Conservation (CWRC) of Kaziranga national park in Assam.

It is believed that the three civet cats got separated from their mother.

The animals will be later released in the same forest after due treatment.