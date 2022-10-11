Dibrugarh: Following incessant heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, the water level of the Brahmaputra is rising in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

Heavy rains lashing Guwahati and Dibrugarh overnight led to waterlogging in many parts of the capital city as well as the town of eastern Assam.

Several streets and low-lying areas in Dibrugarh and Guwahati were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and road traffic was also severely hit.

The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in Guwahati city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over various states including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the other hand, fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms have been forecast over Assam during the next two days.