Guwahati: After the Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance, now the Bodo community in Assam is preparing to showcase its traditional Bagurumba dance on a global stage.

The aim is of setting a new Guinness World Record with over 20,000 artists performing the Bagurumba. The community is hoping to highlight their rich cultural heritage through this dance performance, which is set to take place next year.

The Bagurumba dance is known for its graceful movements and is an integral part of Bodo culture. The community’s efforts to bring this dance form to the world stage are expected to draw attention to the region’s unique traditions and help preserve them for future generations.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh sign pact to resolve border dispute

Bodoland Territorial Region Chief Pramod Boro announced plans to spotlight the Bagurumba dance and make it a globally recognized dance form.

The BTR Chief has expressed his vision to showcase the cultural significance and emotional value of the Baisakh festival, rather than focusing on the monetary aspects.

Also Read: Australian university’s theatre named after Assam’s ‘trailblazing woman’ Annada Gohain

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha and other Bodo organizations are already preparing for the mega dance performance, while the government is supporting the initiative to bring the Bodo community’s folk dance to the world stage.