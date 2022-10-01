DHUBRI: With search and rescue operations still underway to locate the government official, who went missing following the boat capsize incident in Brahmaputra river at Dhubri district of Assam, local MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has alleged the entire incident was a ‘conspiracy’.

Making the allegation, the AIUDF chief has also demanded an investigation in this regard.

“The entire incident may be a conspiracy to remove an honest officer,” the MP from Assam said.

He added: “We demand that the investigators also probe this angle.”

“We pray and hope that the official survives and recovers,” he added.

On Thursday, a mechanised boat carrying 29 passengers had capsized in Brahmaputra river in Dhubri district of Assam near the Bangladesh border.

The search and rescue personnel of the Assam state disaster response force (SDRF) and border security force (BSF) are trying to locate the missing government official, who is still missing.

However, the other 28 passengers have been rescued by the search and rescue personnel of the Assam SDRF and BSF.

The missing Assam government official has been identified as Sanju Das – a circle officer in Dhubri district of Assam.

The boat capsized near the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge over Brahmaputra River in Assam near the Bangladesh border after it reportedly hit something.