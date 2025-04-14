Assam: BNS section 163 imposed in Cachar over WAQF protests

Guwahati: Cachar District of Assam is on edge, prompting District Magistrate Mridul Yadav to enact restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

This move, announced yesterday, April 13th, comes as a direct response to growing protests against the WAQF Act, which authorities fear could disrupt public peace.

The decision wasn’t taken lightly. Yadav, District Magistrate, cited a report from the Superintendent of Police of Cachar, which raised concerns about a potential breakdown of order in the district. The official order emphasizes the urgent need for preventative action to safeguard peace, public safety, and the overall calm of the region.

The order clearly states that these restrictions will be in place across the entire Cachar district and will remain until further notice, all due to the recent demonstrations against the WAQF Act and the risk of resulting law and order issues.

The district administration is calling on the public to stay calm and work with the authorities as these restrictions are enforced. Details about exactly what these restrictions entail are expected to be released by the district authorities soon.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is on high alert, and security is being beefed up to prevent any trouble from brewing.