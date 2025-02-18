Guwahati: Authorities in Assam’s Cachar district imposed a night curfew on Tuesday including restrictions on the movement of people near the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to officials.

During a visit to an area along the border in Cachar, senior district police officers and the BSF were present.

“This measure aims to prevent potential disruptions in public order caused by the movement of extremists and the illegal transportation of goods and livestock across the border,” stated District Commissioner Mridul Yadav in his directive.

Yadav invoked the administration’s authority under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which grants a magistrate the power to implement preventive actions.

Stressing the “urgent need” for precautionary steps to address potential threats, Yadav stated, “Prompt intervention is vital to prevent unlawful activities that could disturb peace and security in the region.”

These restrictions will remain in effect for two months.

District officials did not provide details on why the new measures were deemed necessary.

The new order prohibits movement within a one-kilometer radius along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cachar between dusk and dawn. This action is designed to curb illegal border-crossing activities and ensure stronger security during vulnerable hours.

Additionally, the order places a strict ban on any movement on the Surma River and its elevated banks within Cachar during the night. Fishing activities on the river are also restricted, except for residents who receive prior approval from the Circle Officer of Katigorah and permission from the lessee. A copy of such permission must be submitted to both the District Magistrate and the Commandant of the 170th Battalion BSF, Dholcherra.

The district administration also implemented limitations on the transportation of items like sugar, rice, wheat, edible oil, and salt within a five-kilometer stretch of the Cachar district boundary near the Bangladesh border. These items cannot be transported by any means, including vehicles, carts, or rickshaws, from sunset to sunrise.

The Circle Officer of Katigorah Circle is authorized to issue special permits for transport after confirming the purpose and obtaining clearance from local supply officials. Copies of these permits must be submitted to both the district magistrate and the commandant of the 170th Battalion of the Border Security Force, officials confirmed.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta stated that night patrols along the border have been strengthened.

“Cachar Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), have increased their night patrols along the Indo-Bangladesh border, enhancing security measures and promoting lasting peace and stability,” he said.