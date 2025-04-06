Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly spreading misinformation about the victim’s health in the recent Banderdewa machete attack case.

The arrested man, identified as Tapi Omit, a Doimukh resident, allegedly used a fake Facebook account, “Kungsuk Tagung,” to disseminate the false information on the “Voice of Arunachal” social media page.

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo stated that a case under sections 127 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has been registered.

He was produced before the Banderdewa executive magistrate, who ordered him to maintain peace and refrain from spreading false information.

“While the situation is currently under control, tensions remain high and could escalate if people do not act responsibly,” SP Gambo warned.

He urged the public to avoid “social media trials” and instead provide any relevant information or evidence directly to the Banderdewa police station. He emphasized that social media discussions could complicate the investigation.

The incident stems from a brutal machete attack on a fish seller in the Banderdewa market area on April 2. Phassang Niya attacked the seller at approximately 6:30 PM, causing serious injuries.

Niya was arrested the same day and remanded to judicial custody on April 3.