Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and Nowgong MP, Pradyut Bordoloi was allegedly blocked by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the Nellie area of Jagiroad in Morigaon, Assam.

As per reports, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi faced opposition and alleged blocking by a few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers upon his arrival at Nellie under the Jagiroad Assembly Constituency as he visited to inaugurate the newly constructed boundary wall of a local crematorium.

The incident took place on Tuesday when a group of BJP workers barred the MP from entering the premises, citing his absence from the area since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Their displeasure led to slogans being raised in support of Minister Pijush Hazarika, adding a political undertone to the situation.

Responding to the allegations, MP Bordoloi clarified that he had allocated funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme specifically for the construction of the crematorium boundary wall in Nellie.

He revealed that the committee responsible for the crematorium had extended an invitation for him to inaugurate the project.

Despite the opposition faced, MP Bordoloi, with the help of residents, managed to overcome the blockade and proceeded to inaugurate the boundary wall as planned.

The incident has sparked discussions about political rivalries and development initiatives in the region, especially with upcoming elections looming on the horizon.