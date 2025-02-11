Assam
Awareness workshop for reducing absenteeism held at Khowang TE.

Dibrugarh: An awareness workshop for reducing absenteeism was organized by ABITA, ACMS and the management of Khowang and Bhamun tea estate at Khowang Tea estate on Tuesday.

Nearly around 60 chronic absentees, line chowkidar, sirdars and  ACMS  garden office bearers were called to attend the workshop. 

The financial losses the absenting workers  have suffered in the form of PF, Gratuity, pension, bonus, maternity benefits etc. apart from wage loss & fringe benefits as a result of absenteeism were elaborately explained to these workers with examples jointly by management, ABITA & ACMS. 

It is expected that the workshop will  positively influence the workers to be more regular in work. 

Similar workshops were held in the recent past at Maud, Desam and Greenwood tea estates.

Given the ill effects of absenteeism on the tea gardens  and workforce, ABITA  will continue to organize these awareness workshops  in other estates in Brahmaputra valley in collaboration with ACMS.

 

