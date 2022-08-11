MANGALDAI: Gautam Deka – a Mangaldai-based promising young photographer in Assam – who specialises in Astro photography has won the “Moon Shot” competition.

The “Moon Shot” competition was organized by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on the occasion of International Moon Day on July 20.

The International Moon Day is observed to mark the historic day of landing of US astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Collins on Moon in 1969.

The results of the competition were declared on August 10 on the website of ISRO.

Gautam Deka made it to the top of the list.

Gautam Deka hails from Kalitapara in Mangaldai under Darrang district of Assam.

He is a graduate in Architecture.

Gautam did not acquire any formal training in photography.

Although an architect by education, Gautam Deka switched over to photography as a profession in 2012.

Later he developed interest in Astro Photography.

Earlier too, Gautam won first prize in the photography competition titled “Magnificent Assam” and second prize in “Traditional Assam” photography contest organized by Assam Tourism in 2015.