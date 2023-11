GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised in Guwahati.

The 50-year-old singer has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Nemcare hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

Zubeen Garg reportedly collapsed on Wednesday (November 08) morning while recording a song.

Doctors attending Zubeen Garg informed that the condition of the singer is stable.