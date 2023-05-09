GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese actor Mihirjyoti Baruah is no more.

Assamese actor Mihirjyoti Baruah passed away on Tuesday (May 09) afternoon.

The 58-year-old Assamese actor was suffering from prolonged illness.

He breathed his last at the Health City hospital in Guwahati, Assam.

The actor was undergoing treatment at the hospital for over two months.

He was being treated for several issues, including kidney ailment and high blood sugar.

Mihirjyoti Baruah originally hails from Golaghat district in Assam.

A well-known figure in the Assamese film industry, he was part of several hit films over the years.

Some of his notable films are – Chameli Memsaab (1975), Bandhan (2003), Soru Buwari (2003) and Barood (2004).