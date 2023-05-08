GUWAHATI: A shocking incident has been reported from Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam.

An Assamese dhol and a gamosa, which are regarded very close to the sentiments of the people of Assam, were set on fire by a youth in Silapathar.

A youth named Ranjan Sangmai reportedly set the dhol and gamosa, belonging to one of his co-performer, on fire by pouring petrol.

Sangmai allegedly set the Assamese dhol and gamosa on fire after his co-performer refused to go for an event held on Sunday night, citing personal reasons.

On Monday morning, Sangmai set on fire the dhol and gamosa on fire as a way to express his anger on his co-performer’s decision of not performing Sunday night.

Meanwhile, locals in the area have expressed anger over the incident and have urged the Assam government and the police authorities to take action against the accused.