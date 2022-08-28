North Lakhimpur: A team of the members of regional committees formed to resolve the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute on Saturday paid a joint visit to the disputed areas at Dollungmukh near Bogeenadi river in the Lakhimpur district.

The team also visited the forest areas of Bogeenadi to assess the villages before checking the facts and figures of the negotiating papers, said an official.

Later the joint committee held talks at the NHPC conference hall at Kamle inside Arunachal Pradesh.

The team held a discussion on the disputed areas in Dollungmukh, which shares Lakhimpur district in Assam and Kamle district in Arunachal Pradesh, the official said.

The Assam team was led by Sanjay Kishan, minister of Labour Welfare, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan and DFO AK Dev Chowdhury, he added.

According to the official, the Arunachal Pradesh team was led by state agriculture, horticulture and fisheries minister Tage Taki, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Deputy Commissioner Kamle Adong Pertin and Kamle district SP Taru Gusar.

The meeting ended on a positive note in which both sides agreed to meet again before September 11, said an official, said the official.

To expedite the process of identification and early resolution of disputed areas,12 numbers of regional committees have been constituted by both states.

Last month in a move to resolve the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute both the states agreed in principle to restrict the number of disputed villages to 86 instead of 123.



