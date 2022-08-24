ITANAGAR: The lone Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MLA in Arunachal Pradesh – Techi Kaso has joined the ruling BJP in the state.

Techi Kaso, MLA from Itanagar constituency, submitted his merger application to Arunachal Pradesh deputy speaker on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh deputy speaker – Tesam Pongte – accepted the Itanagar MLA’s merger with the BJP.

With Kaso’s merger with the BJP, the saffron party’s strength in 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly has risen to 49.

The JD-U emerged as the second-largest party in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019 after it won seven seats in the assembly elections.

However, in December2020, six of the JD-U MLAs switched over to the ruling BJP.