ITANAGAR: A young and promising kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh has succumbed to an injury that he sustained during a tournament in Chennai.

24-year-old kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh – Yora Tade passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital in Chennai.

Yora Tade from Arunachal Pradesh suffered a serious brain injury on Monday, while taking part in a bout of a national kickboxing championship held in Chennai.

Tade was participating at the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship.

The young Arunachal kickboxer was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

Thereafter, he also underwent brain surgery.

Body of Yora Tade will reach Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh after completion of necessary formalities.

He hailed from Chimpu village in Itanagar circle of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock and condoled the demise of the young kickboxer.

“Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode,” Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said in a tweet.

Khandu added: “Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to the bereaved family, friends and admirers. May your journey to the ultimate abode be peaceful.”

Jolted to learn that our bright Kickboxer Yora Tade left for his heavenly abode. Too early to leave us, dear Tade! No words to express my grief. You will ever be in our hearts. Condolences to bereaved family, friends & admirers. May your journey to ultimate abode be peaceful! ? pic.twitter.com/d1wgHDoGAp — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 23, 2022

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal (KAA) and the sports fraternity of the state expressed shock and grief over Tade’s tragic demise.

“Tade’s death is very unfortunate and a great loss for Arunachal,” AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.