GUWAHATI: A sub-divisional engineer (SDE) of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at Gauripur in Dhubri district of Assam was critically injured, when an irate mob attacked a team of the APDCL on Thursday (August 03) evening.

The team, led by SDE Manzoorul Haque, had gone to the Dumrdah village of the district after getting information that some villagers had been running water pump sets to water their paddy fields by pilfering electricity from the electric poles.

The team from the electricity department after conducting an operation seized as many five water pump sets that were being used with pilferage electricity.

As the operation was going on, some of those involved in the illegal act, suddenly attacked the team of the APDCL.

The attack left at least two persons, including SDE Manzoorul Haque, critically injured.

On being informed, police from the local police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the police after which Haque was referred to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital in Assam for better treatment.

However, due to the severity of his condition, the doctors attending to Haque, referred him to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

SDE Haque is currently undergoing treatment at the GMCH and his condition is stated to be critical.

The Dhubri police in Assam has arrested three people in connection with the case and are currently investigating the matter.

However, the main accused is still at large and the police have launched a massive manhunt to nab him.

Meanwhile, employees of the APDCL on Friday (August 04) held a massive protest in Dhubri demanding immediate arrest of the prime accused and exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

The protestors also threatened to cease work until their demands are not met.