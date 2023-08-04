Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Sibsagar Commerce College Assam.

Sibsagar Commerce College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Management.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Management

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Com with Specialization in Management (as per latest UGC norms).

Also Read : 6 best books to prepare for CAT 2023 exam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website https://sibsagarcommercecollege.org.in/) along with supporting documents and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- , drawn in favour of Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar, payable at Sivasagar. The applications must reach the Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Sivasagar (Assam) on or before August 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Top 10 baby boy names inspired by flowers