Guwahati: Another employee of the Cachar Paper Mill passed away taking the death toll of the Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) in Assam to 103.

The deceased employee has been identified as Rajendra Kumar Daloi, a resident of Cuttack in Odisha.

As per reports, he was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was unable to afford the treatment due to financial difficulty owing to non-payment of salary.

Joint Action Committee of Recognised Union (JACRU) of Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mills said that this was the 18th death ever since Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as Chief Minister.

Both the Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram in Hailakandi district and Nagaon Paper Mill at Jagiroad in Morigaon district have been non-functional since October 2015 and March 2017 respectively.

There were allegations that despite repeated pleas for the revival of the non-operational paper mills there were no steps and instead, the mills are now set to be sold off.

The death toll of the two paper mills has now touched 103.