Guwahati: Another Lat Mandal has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam for bribery.

The latest arrest was made following a trap in the office of the circle officer, Badarpur in Karimganj.

The accused has been identified as Joyshab Hussain Laskar posted at the Office of the Circle Officer in the Badarpur area of Karimganj, Assam.

Laskar was arrested based on a trap to catch him red-handed while accepting demanded money from the complainant for processing his land mutation works.

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed and arrested Sh Joyshab Hussain Laskar, Lat Mandal of O/O Circle Officer, Badarpur, Karimganj after he accepted bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation works. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/wM0c7izkVW — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) April 3, 2023

It may be mentioned last week, another Lat Mandal has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Also Read: Assam: NRL achieves highest-ever crude throughput

The last arrested was made at the Kamalpur Revenue Circle in Kamrup district.

As per sources, the Lat Mandal of the Kamalpur Revenue Circle was arrested after she had demanded as well as accepted a bribe to issue a land sale permission.

She was arrested based on a complaint that she had been demanding bribes for passing several official works at the official.

Also Read: Assam Governor attends celebrations of Utkal Divas

According to the complaint, the V&AC, Asam laid a trap and nabbed her while she was accepting the demanded money.

She was among many Lat Mandal or Revenue Circle officials that were arrested in the recent few days for bribery. The department has been receiving multiple such cases and accordingly, all such officials are being apprehended.