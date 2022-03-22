Guwahati: Another person in Assam who allegedly tried to flee from police custody was injured during police action in Kheroni of Karbi Anglong.

The accused was identified as Harindra Ram and he was injured after he tried to escape from the police.

The police said that the police had to resort to controlled firing after he tried to escape from custody. Despite repeated warnings, the accused did not stop and the police had to shoot him on his left leg.

After that, the police said that he was apprehended and sent to a hospital in Diphu for treatment.

It may be mentioned that on Sunday, a 5-year-old minor was allegedly assaulted sexually by 54-year-old Harindra in West Karbi Anglong’s Mailoo.

The person had allegedly lured the minor to a sugarcane field near his house using candy where he allegedly assaulted her sexually.

After the minor told her mother about the incident, he even tried to bribe her mother for keeping her mouth shut.