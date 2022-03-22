The Assam government has decided to increase the power tariff in the state by Rs 0.59 per unit.

The hike in power tariff in Assam would come into effect in the state on April 1.

The Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) gave its nod to the Assam Power Distribution Co Ltd (APDCL) for increasing power tariff.

The power tariff in Assam has been hiked to make up for the losses APDCL suffered during COVID-19 pandemic.

The APDCL reportedly suffered a loss of Rs 546 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AERC chairman Kumar Sanjay Krishna said the new power tariff in Assam would be Rs 7.20 per unit instead of the existing Rs 6.61.

“The APDCL had sought a hike of Rs 2.41, an increase of around 34 percent. But the regulatory commission has allowed a tariff hike of 8 percent across categories for 2022-23,” the AERC chairman said.