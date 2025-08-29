Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday strongly condemned Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother, Hiraba, during a rally in Bihar.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Wing of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, Shah described the comments as the “lowest and most degraded level of politics” and urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party to apologise to the Prime Minister, his late mother, and the people of the country.

“Election is the soul of democracy. If infiltrators’ names are included in electoral rolls and the election process is polluted, how can the nation remain safe? PM Modi’s late mother lived a simple life, raising her children with humility, and one of them went on to become the most popular leader in the world. Abusing her from a political stage is shameful,” Shah was quoted by news agency PTI.

Shah accused the Congress of resorting to a “politics of hatred” and reminded that leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, and Mani Shankar Aiyar had previously used derogatory language against Modi since his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

“Do Congress leaders think they will get the people’s mandate by using such language? I want to tell them—the more you abuse the PM, the more the Lotus will bloom,” he asserted.

Shah also took a swipe at the Opposition’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, branding it as a “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra” (Save Infiltrators March), claiming it was a political campaign aimed at protecting the Congress’ alleged vote bank.

Recalling his early days in student politics, Shah said he had visited Assam decades ago during an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) rally where police from Punjab and Assam had beaten protesting students.

“We had raised slogans like ‘Assam ki galiyan sooni hain, Indira Gandhi khooni hain.’ Assam has now moved far ahead of what we had imagined during that time, and it has been possible under the leadership of PM Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he said.

Highlighting the region’s progress, Shah noted that despite a history of struggle and violence following the carving out of states from the idea of ‘Vrihad Assam’ and later the concept of ‘Ashtalakshmi,’ the North East was now steadily moving towards peace and development.