Guwahati: Air India has announced the suspension of all operations to and from Silchar Airport of Assam with the final flight scheduled for May 31, 2025.

This marks the conclusion of nearly 70 years of service, beginning in 1955 when Indian Airlines first introduced air connectivity to the Barak Valley region.

While the airline has not provided an official explanation for the decision, industry experts speculate that it is linked to recent operational adjustments amid growing regional tensions and security concerns.

This is further highlighted by the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’, a nationwide security initiative that has disrupted aviation activities across several sectors.

Passengers with bookings beyond May 31 are being advised to contact Air India for assistance with rescheduling, refunds, or alternate travel options. The suspension has generated disappointment among regular flyers, business travelers, and local residents who have long relied on the airline for connections to major hubs such as Kolkata and Delhi.

Despite the setback, other carriers like IndiGo are continuing to operate limited flights from Silchar to key cities, including the Mumbai–Silchar route. However, there are concerns that the reduction in available flights could lead to increased demand for limited seats, potentially putting strain on other airlines.

Local stakeholders have expressed concern about the implications for the region’s accessibility and economic development. Silchar Airport plays a vital role in connecting southern Assam and neighboring areas, and its reduced flight schedule may impact the region’s connectivity in the near term.

As of now, authorities have not made any official statements on whether efforts will be made to encourage other airlines to fill the gap left by Air India.

In the meantime, travelers are advised to stay updated on any changes by visiting Air India’s official website or consulting with travel agents for the latest information.