Director Uttam Maheshwari has apologized for the timing of the announcement of his upcoming film, ‘Operation Sindoor’. The movie, inspired by India’s recent military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, drew immediate criticism for insensitivity due to its close proximity to the real-life tragedy.

After facing strong backlash over the film’s poster on Instagram, Maheshwari issued a public apology in an emotional post on the same platform. The poster for ‘Operation Sindoor’, a film inspired by the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the military’s response, was criticized for being insensitive, as it was released shortly after the incident. The controversy prompted Maheshwari to respond directly to the growing criticism online.

In his statement on social media, Maheshwari said his intention was not to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He explained that he was “moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership” and wanted to share their story. He emphasized that the film was born out of respect and love for the nation, not personal gain, but acknowledged that the timing had “caused discomfort or pain,” for which he was “deeply regretful.”

Maheshwari called the film “an emotion of the entire nation” and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while also conveying solidarity with the families of the martyrs. According to sources, Operation Sindoor is produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer. Casting details remain undisclosed.

