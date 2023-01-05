Many people, who live in metro cities of India, tend to get fascinated by snowfall.

They throng hill stations across the country during winters to enjoy snow.

Notably, the metro cities of India are located in plain belts that don’t experience any snowfall.

Did ever imagined what would Delhi and Kolkata would look like if they had snowfall?

A man named Angshuman Choudhury has generated Artificial Intelligence-enabled art to portray Delhi and Kolkata covered in thick layers of snow.

“What would Delhi, both New and Old, look like during a heavy snowfall? I have always wondered. And now, AI helped me visualise it,” Choudhury posted.

PHOTOS:

Delhi’s iconic India Gate.

Historical gate in the bylanes of Old Delhi.

Kolkata streets

Tram in Kolkata