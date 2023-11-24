Guwahati: During the ongoing convention of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Morigaon, Utpal Sarma and Shankar Jyoti Baruah have been appointed as the new President and General Secretary, respectively.

The decision was made on Friday following the resignation of the former AASU President, Dipanka Kumar Nath, who cited personal reasons for stepping down.

Utpal Sarma, who had assumed interim responsibilities as the President after Nath’s departure, officially took over the position during the convention.

Sarma after being named the president, said that he will carry out the responsibilities with utmost dedication. “I hope the people will support me and give their love and blessings”, he said.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Morigaon for their warm reception during the 18th convention.

Meanwhile, Shankar Jyoti Baruah, already serving as the General Secretary, secured another term in his role.

Commenting on his reappointment, Baruah said, “For the second time, the representatives of AASU from various districts and the state-level executive members have shown faith in me and handed me the responsibility of carrying on as the General Secretary.”

Sarma further called for support from the people of Assam to continue addressing the issues of the indigenous population and working for their welfare.