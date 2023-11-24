Guwahati: At least 29 government officials who were appointed through the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in 2015 have been asked to be present before the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

They have been asked to appear before the SIT in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained two out of the 34 civil servants who were indicted by the Justice (retired) Biplab Sarma Inquiry Commission.

Continuing with the investigation, 29 2015-batch APCS qualified officers have now been asked to appear to continue the investigation in connection with the scam.

As per sources, they have been asked to appear before the SIT on November 28. They have been served notices through concerned SPs of the districts they are posted in.

The officials asked being investigated by the SIT are Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah (ACS, Tridib Rai (ACS), Akashi Duarah (ACS), Bikramaditya Bora (ACS), Dhiraj Kumar Jain (ACS), Dipankar Dutta Lahkar (APS), Nabanita Sarma (APS), Kalyan Kumar Das (APS), Faruk Ahmed (APS), Kulpradip Bhatacharya (APS), Nilanjal Gogoi (APS), Nitumoni Das (APS), Pushkal Gogoi (APS), Sukanya Das (APS), Rumi Timungpi (APS), Amitraj Choudhury (APS), Asima Kalita (APS), Sahjahan Sarkar (APS), Hitesh Majumdar (APS), Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah (APS), Saurab Kumar Bhattacharya (APS), Nandini Kakoti (APS), Nandita Hazarika (APS), Sauravpran Sarma (Exise Inspector), Barkiri Terong (Tax Inspector), Jayanta Doley (Tax Inspector), Priyanka Deka (Tax Inspector), Bikash Sarma (Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies), Chakradhar Deka (Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies), Rajesh Sarma (Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies) and Gitartha Baruah (Assistant Employment Officer).

Of the accused, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah were already arrested by the SIT.

Both the apprehended officers are among the 34 officers named by Justice (retired) Biplab Sarma Inquiry Commission which was formed to look into the scandal that saw the light of the day in 2016.

The arrests were made on Tuesday midnight when both the officers were picked up from their residences and are presently being interrogated in Guwahati.

According to numerous reports, the commission found abnormalities and malpractices that occurred during the exam’s execution.

The incorrect selection technique of 34+3=37 candidates was expressly identified in the report.

A source said that they had already told the SIT that they did get the jobs by paying a bribe to the then Chairman of the APSC, Rakesh Paul.