Guwahati: In a fresh development to the ongoing Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained two out of the 34 civil servants who were indicted by the Justice (retired) Biplab Sarma Inquiry Commission.

According to reports, the two detained officers are Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah.

Both the apprehended officers are from the 2013 batch and are among the 34 officers named by Justice (retired) Biplab Sarma Inquiry Commission which was formed to look into the scandal that saw the light of the day in 2016.

The arrests were made on Tuesday midnight when both the officers were picked up from their residences and are presently being interrogated in Guwahati.

According to numerous reports, the commission found abnormalities and malpractices that occurred during the exam’s execution.

The incorrect selection technique of 34+3=37 candidates was expressly identified in the report.