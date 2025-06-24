CUET UG 2025 final answer key to be out soon, how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the CUET UG 2025 results soon, likely in the last week of June.

Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Before declaring the results, NTA will publish the final answer key, which will reflect valid objections submitted by candidates during the challenge window. The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 17, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 20.

All challenges have been reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If found valid, corrections are made to the answer key, and these updates are used to prepare the final result. However, candidates are not individually notified about the status of their objections.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts between May 13 and June 4, both in India and abroad. A total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for the exam.

How to Download CUET UG 2025 Scorecard:

1.Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘CUET UG 2025 Scorecard’

3. Enter your application number and date of birth

4. View and download your scorecard

Candidates can also use the final answer key to estimate their scores in advance. The evaluation process includes any necessary adjustments, including corrections to deleted or modified questions.

Stay updated by regularly checking the CUET UG website for announcements regarding the final answer key, result release, and scorecard download.